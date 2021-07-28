Today we sit down (in person!) with Dr. Jeff Bien of Stanford University to break down all the details -- from the methods to the statistical analysis to the conclusions -- of the CheckMate 649 trial, which pitted first-line nivolumab plus chemotherapy against chemotherapy alone for advanced gastric, gastro-oesophageal junction, and oesophageal adenocarcinoma. CheckMate 649: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(21)00797-2 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.10 A Deep Dive into CheckMate 649 with Dr. Jeffrey Bien
Today we sit down (in person!) with Dr. Jeff Bien…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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