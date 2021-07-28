Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.10 A Deep Dive into CheckMate 649 with Dr. Jeffrey Bien
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4.10 A Deep Dive into CheckMate 649 with Dr. Jeffrey Bien

Today we sit down (in person!) with Dr. Jeff Bien…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we sit down (in person!) with Dr. Jeff Bien of Stanford University to break down all the details -- from the methods to the statistical analysis to the conclusions -- of the CheckMate 649 trial, which pitted first-line nivolumab plus chemotherapy against chemotherapy alone for advanced gastric, gastro-oesophageal junction, and oesophageal adenocarcinoma. CheckMate 649: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(21)00797-2 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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