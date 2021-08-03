Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.12 Real-World Survival Outcomes for Pertuzumab and T-DM1 with Dr. Josee-Lyne Ethier
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4.12 Real-World Survival Outcomes for Pertuzumab and T-DM1 with Dr. Josee-Lyne Ethier

Today we interview Dr. Josee-Lyne Ethier of Queen…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we interview Dr. Josee-Lyne Ethier of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada on her new paper "Practice Patterns and Outcomes of Novel Targeted Agents for the Treatment of ERBB2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer", out now in JAMA Oncology. We talk about the real-world survival outcomes for pertuzumab and T-DM1, comparing these outcomes to the results of pivotal clinical trials CLEOPATRA and EMILIA. Practice Patterns and Outcomes: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.2140 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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