Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.13 Lessons from Publishing 300 Peer-Reviewed Papers & What Telemedicine Will Do to Cancer Care
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4.13 Lessons from Publishing 300 Peer-Reviewed Papers & What Telemedicine Will Do to Cancer Care

We have two short thinkpieces for you. The first …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have two short thinkpieces for you. The first is on the lessons that can be learned, or have been learned along the way, from publishing 300 peer-reviewed papers in medical/scientific journals. The second is on the recent publication with Jenny Gill out now in the International Journal of Cancer, titled "After COVID-19, telemedicine may be used in addition to usual care and not in lieu of: Implications for health systems". Telemedicine: doi.org/10.1002/ijc.33752 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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