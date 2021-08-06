We have two short thinkpieces for you. The first is on the lessons that can be learned, or have been learned along the way, from publishing 300 peer-reviewed papers in medical/scientific journals. The second is on the recent publication with Jenny Gill out now in the International Journal of Cancer, titled "After COVID-19, telemedicine may be used in addition to usual care and not in lieu of: Implications for health systems". Telemedicine: doi.org/10.1002/ijc.33752 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.13 Lessons from Publishing 300 Peer-Reviewed Papers & What Telemedicine Will Do to Cancer Care
We have two short thinkpieces for you. The first …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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