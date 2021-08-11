Today we interview Dr. Alan Venook of UCSF, a renowned expert in clinical trial design and gastrointestinal malignancies. We talk about the evolution of the treatment for colorectal cancer over the last few decades, starting with 5FU. We also discuss his time working as an editor for the Journal of Clinical Oncology and we talk about his advice for budding clinical trialists. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.14 Evolution of GI Cancer Therapy, Editing JCO, Advice for Clinical Trialists with Dr. Alan Venook
Today we interview Dr. Alan Venook of UCSF, a ren…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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