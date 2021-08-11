Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.14 Evolution of GI Cancer Therapy, Editing JCO, Advice for Clinical Trialists with Dr. Alan Venook
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4.14 Evolution of GI Cancer Therapy, Editing JCO, Advice for Clinical Trialists with Dr. Alan Venook

Today we interview Dr. Alan Venook of UCSF, a ren…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we interview Dr. Alan Venook of UCSF, a renowned expert in clinical trial design and gastrointestinal malignancies. We talk about the evolution of the treatment for colorectal cancer over the last few decades, starting with 5FU. We also discuss his time working as an editor for the Journal of Clinical Oncology and we talk about his advice for budding clinical trialists.  Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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