4.15 #AllCOVID-19: the Tough Questions About Policies Concerning the Delta Variant of COVID-19

Today we're compiling all our recent monologues on COVID-19. That's right -- we're taking a break from #zerocovid to give you an episode that's #allcovid! We cover a whole range of news and opinions covering the Delta variant. We give an evidence-based-medicine doctor's take on the question: Are RCTs necessary in the age of COVID19? We also talk about how the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) lost the narrative. We detail how America failed kids because the AAP, CDC, & the teachers unions all hate Trump more than they love kids. We cover vaccine boosters: are they justified? Is there enough evidence? We detail how to run a randomized controlled trial of a policy intervention. And, finally, we confront the New York Times opinion article "Actually, Wearing a Mask Can Help Your Child Learn". We confront the tough questions: Do children really need to see faces? Why do we even have faces? Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew