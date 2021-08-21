Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.16 Treating Lymphoma, Histiocytic Disorders, Learning by Teaching, & More! with Dr. Bita Fakhri
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4.16 Treating Lymphoma, Histiocytic Disorders, Learning by Teaching, & More! with Dr. Bita Fakhri

Today we interview Dr. Bita Fakhri of UCSF on the…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we interview Dr. Bita Fakhri of UCSF on the current research behind treatments for lymphoma. We touch on CAR-T, ABVD, DA-EPOCH-R, and more. We also talk about histiocytic disorders, Dr. Fakhri's career in academia, and learning through teaching. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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