Today we interview Dr. Bita Fakhri of UCSF on the current research behind treatments for lymphoma. We touch on CAR-T, ABVD, DA-EPOCH-R, and more. We also talk about histiocytic disorders, Dr. Fakhri's career in academia, and learning through teaching. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.16 Treating Lymphoma, Histiocytic Disorders, Learning by Teaching, & More! with Dr. Bita Fakhri
Today we interview Dr. Bita Fakhri of UCSF on the…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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