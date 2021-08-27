We have two oncology conversations for you today. The first is with Dr. Saroj Niraula of the University of Manitoba, and together we discuss the necessity of randomized controlled trials for granting FDA approval of cancer drugs. The second is with Dr. Ghulam Rehman "Manni" Mohyuddin of the University of Utah on a variety of myeloma studies, including LIGHTHOUSE, OCEANS, and HORIZON. Feasibility of RCTs: doi.org/10.1093/jncics/pkab061 RR of Alternative Treatments: doi.org/10.1002/ijc.33231 Study Time Reduction: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.8351 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.17 RCTs for Cancer Drug Approval with Dr. Saroj Niraula & Myeloma Studies with Dr. Manni Mohyuddin
We have two oncology conversations for you today.…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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