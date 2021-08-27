Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.17 RCTs for Cancer Drug Approval with Dr. Saroj Niraula & Myeloma Studies with Dr. Manni Mohyuddin
0:00
-59:01

4.17 RCTs for Cancer Drug Approval with Dr. Saroj Niraula & Myeloma Studies with Dr. Manni Mohyuddin

We have two oncology conversations for you today.…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have two oncology conversations for you today. The first is with Dr. Saroj Niraula of the University of Manitoba, and together we discuss the necessity of randomized controlled trials for granting FDA approval of cancer drugs. The second is with Dr. Ghulam Rehman "Manni" Mohyuddin of the University of Utah on a variety of myeloma studies, including LIGHTHOUSE, OCEANS, and HORIZON. Feasibility of RCTs: doi.org/10.1093/jncics/pkab061 RR of Alternative Treatments: doi.org/10.1002/ijc.33231 Study Time Reduction: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2018.8351 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.