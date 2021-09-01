Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.18 Dementia Interventions, Skills for Epidemiologists, & Aducanumab with Dr. Maria Glymour
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4.18 Dementia Interventions, Skills for Epidemiologists, & Aducanumab with Dr. Maria Glymour

Today we're joined by social epidemiologist, Dr. …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we're joined by social epidemiologist, Dr. Maria Glymour of UCSF. We talk about her work in studying public health interventions for dementia and how her experience in academia has led to her conviction in the necessity of rigorous, quantitative technical skills training for epidemiology PhD students. We touch on how to have a good idea, her advice for PhD applicants, and working in a soft money (grants) vs hard money environment. Finally, we discuss her idea for a stepped-wedge trial approach to evaluate the new Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab. Aducanumab: https://sites.bu.edu/melodem/files/2021/07/Pragmatic-Study-Designs-to-Accelerate-Aducanumab-Evidence_Glymour.pdf Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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