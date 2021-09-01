Today we're joined by social epidemiologist, Dr. Maria Glymour of UCSF. We talk about her work in studying public health interventions for dementia and how her experience in academia has led to her conviction in the necessity of rigorous, quantitative technical skills training for epidemiology PhD students. We touch on how to have a good idea, her advice for PhD applicants, and working in a soft money (grants) vs hard money environment. Finally, we discuss her idea for a stepped-wedge trial approach to evaluate the new Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab. Aducanumab: https://sites.bu.edu/melodem/files/2021/07/Pragmatic-Study-Designs-to-Accelerate-Aducanumab-Evidence_Glymour.pdf Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.18 Dementia Interventions, Skills for Epidemiologists, & Aducanumab with Dr. Maria Glymour
Today we're joined by social epidemiologist, Dr. …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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