Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.20 Vaccinating Kids and College Students, Boosters, Outdoor Masking, Bangladesh RCT, & more!
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4.20 Vaccinating Kids and College Students, Boosters, Outdoor Masking, Bangladesh RCT, & more!

Today we take a brief break from our #zerocovid m…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we take a brief break from our #zerocovid mantra to offer you our thoughts on current events. We cover a variety of topics, including: medical doctors in academia, cancelling conferences even for the vaccinated, masking 2-year-olds, equipoise, the CDC Georgia study, myocarditis, booster shots, outdoor masking at Duke, no more zero COVID in Australia, the Bangladesh cluster RCT on masks and its implications for kids in the USA, the resignation of two senior FDA officials, LA schools mandating vaccines, vaccinating college students, and more. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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