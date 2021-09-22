Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.21 Cognitive Errors in Medical Decision-Making with Dr. Daniel Morgan & COVID-19 Policy
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4.21 Cognitive Errors in Medical Decision-Making with Dr. Daniel Morgan & COVID-19 Policy

This week we take a break from #zercovid to give …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we take a break from #zercovid to give you another episode that's a deep dive into COVID-19. We start with an interview with epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Dr. Daniel Morgan of the University of Maryland School of Medicine; we talk about cognitive errors in medical decision-making and how it relates to COVID-19 health policy. After that, we have a series of thoughts for you on COVID vaccine mandates for schools, President Biden's vaccine plan, the FDA's vote on boosters, John Ioannidis' new paper on vaccinating students, the Pfizer results for vaccines in kids 5-11, and accepting that COVID is here to stay. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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