This week we take a break from #zercovid to give you another episode that's a deep dive into COVID-19. We start with an interview with epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Dr. Daniel Morgan of the University of Maryland School of Medicine; we talk about cognitive errors in medical decision-making and how it relates to COVID-19 health policy. After that, we have a series of thoughts for you on COVID vaccine mandates for schools, President Biden's vaccine plan, the FDA's vote on boosters, John Ioannidis' new paper on vaccinating students, the Pfizer results for vaccines in kids 5-11, and accepting that COVID is here to stay. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.21 Cognitive Errors in Medical Decision-Making with Dr. Daniel Morgan & COVID-19 Policy
This week we take a break from #zercovid to give …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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