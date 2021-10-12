On today's episode, in honor of him and in recognition of his passing, we have an old interview with Dr. Elihu Estey of the University of Washington on his 40 years of experience as an oncologist, the "Renaissance" of drugs for leukemia, and advice for trainees on how to approach career goals. This interview originally aired as episode 1.49. He will be missed.
4.22 Honoring Dr. Elilhu Estey and His Decades-Long Oncology Career
On today's episode, in honor of him and in recogn…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes