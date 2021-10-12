Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.22 Honoring Dr. Elilhu Estey and His Decades-Long Oncology Career
0:00
-1:18:28

4.22 Honoring Dr. Elilhu Estey and His Decades-Long Oncology Career

On today's episode, in honor of him and in recogn…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode, in honor of him and in recognition of his passing, we have an old interview with Dr. Elihu Estey of the University of Washington on his 40 years of experience as an oncologist, the "Renaissance" of drugs for leukemia, and advice for trainees on how to approach career goals. This interview originally aired as episode 1.49. He will be missed.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.