Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.23 Access to Cancer Medicines, Standard of Care in Oncology, and the Oncology Value Paradigm
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4.23 Access to Cancer Medicines, Standard of Care in Oncology, and the Oncology Value Paradigm

On today's episode we're joined by a number of sp…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we're joined by a number of special guests: Dr. Christopher Booth and Dr. Adam Fundytus of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Dr. Manju Sengar of the Tata Memorial Centre, and Dr. Aaron Goodman of the University of California at San Diego. We talk about their new papers: "Access to cancer medicines deemed essential by oncologists in 82 countries: an international, cross-sectional survey", "Practicing on the edge of oncology: when standard of care feels uncomfortable", and "Has the Current Oncology Value Paradigm Forgotten Patients’ Time? Too Little of a Good Thing". Cancer Medicines: doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(21)00463-0 Edge of Oncology: doi.org/10.1038/s41571-021-00550-9 Value Paradigm: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.3600 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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