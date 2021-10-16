Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.24 COVID-19: Moderna booster, Myocarditis, Progressivism, Social Media, Masks, Tests, J&J booster
0:00
-1:46:35

4.24 COVID-19: Moderna booster, Myocarditis, Progressivism, Social Media, Masks, Tests, J&J booster

We have a summary of our thoughts for you on rece…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have a summary of our thoughts for you on recent news about COVID. We discuss the prospect of FDA authorization of a Moderna booster, 8 lessons for health policy in times of crisis, updates on myocarditis data from Israel and Europe, how our experiences with COVID warn us of the possible end to democracy, how progressivism is dead, why social media should not censor views, the CDC's new masking studies, the slogan "follow the science", weekly testing of vaccinated college students who don't have symptoms, the survival of science after COVID, and the question of requiring a booster to follow the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.