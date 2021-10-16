We have a summary of our thoughts for you on recent news about COVID. We discuss the prospect of FDA authorization of a Moderna booster, 8 lessons for health policy in times of crisis, updates on myocarditis data from Israel and Europe, how our experiences with COVID warn us of the possible end to democracy, how progressivism is dead, why social media should not censor views, the CDC's new masking studies, the slogan "follow the science", weekly testing of vaccinated college students who don't have symptoms, the survival of science after COVID, and the question of requiring a booster to follow the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.24 COVID-19: Moderna booster, Myocarditis, Progressivism, Social Media, Masks, Tests, J&J booster
We have a summary of our thoughts for you on rece…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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