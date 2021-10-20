Today we have an interview with Dr. Zeb Jamrozik, an infectious disease bioethicist at the Monash Bioethics Centre and the University of Oxford. We talk about COVID-19 health policy and where we went wrong, speaking specifically from the values framework of health, fairness, and freedom. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.25 A Critique of COVID-19 Health Policy with Infectious Disease Ethicist Dr. Zeb Jamrozik
Today we have an interview with Dr. Zeb Jamrozik,…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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