Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.25 A Critique of COVID-19 Health Policy with Infectious Disease Ethicist Dr. Zeb Jamrozik
0:00
-1:13:06

4.25 A Critique of COVID-19 Health Policy with Infectious Disease Ethicist Dr. Zeb Jamrozik

Today we have an interview with Dr. Zeb Jamrozik,…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we have an interview with Dr. Zeb Jamrozik, an infectious disease bioethicist at the Monash Bioethics Centre and the University of Oxford. We talk about COVID-19 health policy and where we went wrong, speaking specifically from the values framework of health, fairness, and freedom. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.