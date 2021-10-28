We have three topics for you today: We talk about our recent paper on the use of second-line immunotherapy in kidney cancer, the controversy over whether a cancer clinical trial was unethical, and the results of the randomized clinical trial CASSIOPEIA. Kidney Cancer: doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.24728 CASSIOPEIA doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(21)00428-9 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.26 Recent Kidney Cancer Trials, Unethical Cancer Clinical Trial, & CASSIOPEIA
We have three topics for you today: We talk about…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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