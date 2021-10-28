Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.26 Recent Kidney Cancer Trials, Unethical Cancer Clinical Trial, & CASSIOPEIA
0:00
-34:40

4.26 Recent Kidney Cancer Trials, Unethical Cancer Clinical Trial, & CASSIOPEIA

We have three topics for you today: We talk about…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have three topics for you today: We talk about our recent paper on the use of second-line immunotherapy in kidney cancer, the controversy over whether a cancer clinical trial was unethical, and the results of the randomized clinical trial CASSIOPEIA. Kidney Cancer: doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.24728 CASSIOPEIA doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(21)00428-9 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.