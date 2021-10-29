Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.27 Economics and Medicine with the Host of Freakonomics, M.D., Dr. Anupam Bapu Jena
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4.27 Economics and Medicine with the Host of Freakonomics, M.D., Dr. Anupam Bapu Jena

We're joined by Dr. Bapu Jena of Harvard Medical …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We're joined by Dr. Bapu Jena of Harvard Medical School to talk about his show, Freakonomics, M.D., and his career at the intersection of economics and medicine. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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