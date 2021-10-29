We're joined by Dr. Bapu Jena of Harvard Medical School to talk about his show, Freakonomics, M.D., and his career at the intersection of economics and medicine. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.27 Economics and Medicine with the Host of Freakonomics, M.D., Dr. Anupam Bapu Jena
We're joined by Dr. Bapu Jena of Harvard Medical …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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