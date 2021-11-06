Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.28 Calling Out Unethical Clinical Trials, Melflufen, and Academic Oncology with Dr. Aaron Goodman
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4.28 Calling Out Unethical Clinical Trials, Melflufen, and Academic Oncology with Dr. Aaron Goodman

We're joined today by Dr. Aaron Goodman, a hemato…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We're joined today by Dr. Aaron Goodman, a hematologist/oncologist at the University of California San Diego, to talk about calling out an unethical clinical trial, Melflufen, and academic oncology. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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