Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.29 Scientific and Ethical Failures of COVID-19 with Dr. Zeb Jamrozik
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4.29 Scientific and Ethical Failures of COVID-19 with Dr. Zeb Jamrozik

Dr. Zeb Jamrozik, an infectious disease bioethici…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Dr. Zeb Jamrozik, an infectious disease bioethicist at the Monash Bioethics Centre and the University of Oxford, is back by popular demand! We talk about the failures, both scientific and ethical, of the COVID-19 pandemic. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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