Today we interview Dr. Cody Meissner, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease and Professor of Pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Meissner is also a member of the US FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee. We talk about the affect of school closures on the health of children, the evidence base for COVID vaccine mandates in children, and the nuance surrounding all of it. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.30 COVID in Children and the US FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee with Dr. Cody Meissner
Today we interview Dr. Cody Meissner, Chief of th…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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