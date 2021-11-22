Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.30 COVID in Children and the US FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee with Dr. Cody Meissner
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4.30 COVID in Children and the US FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee with Dr. Cody Meissner

Today we interview Dr. Cody Meissner, Chief of th…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we interview Dr. Cody Meissner, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease and Professor of Pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Meissner is also a member of the US FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee. We talk about the affect of school closures on the health of children, the evidence base for COVID vaccine mandates in children, and the nuance surrounding all of it. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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