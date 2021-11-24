Today we interview Dr. Bill Hall, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Surgery at Medical College of Wisconsin, on his new paper out now in the Journal of Clinical Oncology titled "Value of Neoadjuvant Radiation Therapy in the Management of Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma". Neoadjuvant: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.21.01220 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
4.31 Neoadjuvant Radiation Therapy in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma with Dr. William Hall
Today we interview Dr. Bill Hall, Associate Profe…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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