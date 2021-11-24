Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.31 Neoadjuvant Radiation Therapy in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma with Dr. William Hall
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4.31 Neoadjuvant Radiation Therapy in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma with Dr. William Hall

Today we interview Dr. Bill Hall, Associate Profe…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we interview Dr. Bill Hall, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Surgery at Medical College of Wisconsin, on his new paper out now in the Journal of Clinical Oncology titled "Value of Neoadjuvant Radiation Therapy in the Management of Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma". Neoadjuvant: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.21.01220 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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