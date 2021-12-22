Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.33 Melanoma: Tebentafusp, Stage Migration, Adjuvant Therapy, Training with Dr. Adil Daud
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4.33 Melanoma: Tebentafusp, Stage Migration, Adjuvant Therapy, Training with Dr. Adil Daud

We have an in-person interview for you today! We …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have an in-person interview for you today! We sit down with Dr. Adil Daud of UCSF to talk all things melanoma. We cover Tebentafusp, nodal dissection, the Will Rogers phenomenon and the effect of stage migration on clinical trials as imaging advances, adjuvant vs I/O, academic training vs apprenticeship for budding oncologists, and more! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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