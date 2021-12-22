We have an in-person interview for you today! We sit down with Dr. Adil Daud of UCSF to talk all things melanoma. We cover Tebentafusp, nodal dissection, the Will Rogers phenomenon and the effect of stage migration on clinical trials as imaging advances, adjuvant vs I/O, academic training vs apprenticeship for budding oncologists, and more! Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.33 Melanoma: Tebentafusp, Stage Migration, Adjuvant Therapy, Training with Dr. Adil Daud
We have an in-person interview for you today! We …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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