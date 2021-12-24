David Russler-Germain and Papa Heme join VP to discuss the hottest ASH lymphoma papers: POLARIX and 2 CAR-T trials (ZUMA-7 & BELINDA) Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.34 ASH Lymphoma Updates: POLARIX, ZUMA 7, BELINDA w/ Papa Heme and DRG
David Russler-Germain and Papa Heme join VP to di…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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