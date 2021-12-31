Dr. Zeb Jamrozik, an infectious disease bioethicist at the Monash Bioethics Centre and the University of Oxford, is back again! We discuss Omicron, travel bans, masks, vaccine mandates, and more. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.35 Omicron, Travel Bans, Masks, Vaccine Mandates with Dr. Zeb Jamrozik
Dr. Zeb Jamrozik, an infectious disease bioethici…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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