Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.36 Where Are We Now with COVID-19? with Dr. John Ioannidis
0:00
-1:46:59

4.36 Where Are We Now with COVID-19? with Dr. John Ioannidis

Today we have an in-depth, in-person interview wi…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we have an in-depth, in-person interview with Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University. We ask him: where are we now with COVID-19? Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.