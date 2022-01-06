Today we have a short discussion for you of the MEMOIR study, published in The Lancet Oncology: "Effect of immunotherapy time-of-day infusion on overall survival among patients with advanced melanoma in the USA (MEMOIR): a propensity score-matched analysis of a single-centre, longitudinal study". We also have a special treat for you: a lecture Dr. Chris Booth of Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada recently gave titled "The Emperor Has No Clothes", a critique of the current state of cancer care. MEMOIR: doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(21)00546-5 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
4.37 MEMOIR & The Emperor Has No Clothes (a Critique of Cancer Care) with Dr. Christopher Booth
Today we have a short discussion for you of the M…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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