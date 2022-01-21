Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.38 COVID-19: Boosters for Adults and Teens, Paul Offitt, Testing, Myocarditis, Campus Restrictions
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4.38 COVID-19: Boosters for Adults and Teens, Paul Offitt, Testing, Myocarditis, Campus Restrictions

We're back this week with a collection of monolog…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We're back this week with a collection of monologues! We talk about a Paul Offitt quote, COVID boosters for adults and kids, COVID testing, whether this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, myocarditis and pericarditis, college campus restrictions, and more! STAT News Op-Ed: https://www.statnews.com/2021/12/23/at-a-time-when-the-u-s-needed-covid-19-dialogue-between-scientists-francis-collins-moved-to-shut-it-down/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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