I am joined for my 4th conversation with Zeb. This is a far reaching conversation where we discuss mandates, vaccines, masking, and why evidence based medicine still has something to offer.
4.39 Dr Zeb Jamrozik, ID ethicist, practicing doctor, great thinker
I am joined for my 4th conversation with Zeb. Thi…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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