Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.39 Dr Zeb Jamrozik, ID ethicist, practicing doctor, great thinker
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4.39 Dr Zeb Jamrozik, ID ethicist, practicing doctor, great thinker

I am joined for my 4th conversation with Zeb. Thi…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I am joined for my 4th conversation with Zeb. This is a far reaching conversation where we discuss mandates, vaccines, masking, and why evidence based medicine still has something to offer.

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