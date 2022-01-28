Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.40 H Gilbert Welch - Melanoma Screening; Blood Based Cancer testing; Lung CA screening
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4.40 H Gilbert Welch - Melanoma Screening; Blood Based Cancer testing; Lung CA screening

A discussion about the excesses of testing with G…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

A discussion about the excesses of testing with Gil Welch

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