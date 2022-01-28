A discussion about the excesses of testing with Gil Welch
4.40 H Gilbert Welch - Melanoma Screening; Blood Based Cancer testing; Lung CA screening
A discussion about the excesses of testing with G…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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