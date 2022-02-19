Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.41 The Mask Debacle with Jacob Hale Russell
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-1:06:59

4.41 The Mask Debacle with Jacob Hale Russell

Jacob Hale Russell is back from Rutgers law to ta…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Jacob Hale Russell is back from Rutgers law to talk about his new piece in Tablet Magazine.

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