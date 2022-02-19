Jacob Hale Russell is back from Rutgers law to talk about his new piece in Tablet Magazine.
4.41 The Mask Debacle with Jacob Hale Russell
Jacob Hale Russell is back from Rutgers law to ta…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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