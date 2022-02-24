Timothee Olivier from Geneva Hospital Switzerland joins me for the first in a series of episodes on updates from VKPrasad laboratory, where we discuss cancer drugs & policy & evidence
4.42 - Timothee Olivier, Geneva in the first Installment of VKPrasad Lab updates
Timothee Olivier from Geneva Hospital Switzerland…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes