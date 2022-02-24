Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.42 - Timothee Olivier, Geneva in the first Installment of VKPrasad Lab updates
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4.42 - Timothee Olivier, Geneva in the first Installment of VKPrasad Lab updates

Timothee Olivier from Geneva Hospital Switzerland…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Timothee Olivier from Geneva Hospital Switzerland joins me for the first in a series of episodes on updates from VKPrasad laboratory, where we discuss cancer drugs & policy & evidence

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