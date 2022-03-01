Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.43 - VKPrasad Lab Update Part 2 With Timothee Olivier
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4.43 - VKPrasad Lab Update Part 2 With Timothee Olivier

I am back with Timothee Olivier from Geneva Switz…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I am back with Timothee Olivier from Geneva Switzerland to discuss Part 2 of our laboratory work. Can oncologists criticize RCTs? We also announce our new series. A 9 week Malignant Bookclub

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