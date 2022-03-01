I am back with Timothee Olivier from Geneva Switzerland to discuss Part 2 of our laboratory work. Can oncologists criticize RCTs? We also announce our new series. A 9 week Malignant Bookclub
4.43 - VKPrasad Lab Update Part 2 With Timothee Olivier
I am back with Timothee Olivier from Geneva Switz…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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