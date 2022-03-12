Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.45 - Malignant Book Club w/ Dr. Olivier Part 1 of 9
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4.45 - Malignant Book Club w/ Dr. Olivier Part 1 of 9

Here is the first of a 9 part series on Malignant…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Here is the first of a 9 part series on Malignant Book Club with Timothee Olivier from Switzerland We cover cost of drugs, and intro to cancer drug policy

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