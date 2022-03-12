Here is the first of a 9 part series on Malignant Book Club with Timothee Olivier from Switzerland We cover cost of drugs, and intro to cancer drug policy
4.45 - Malignant Book Club w/ Dr. Olivier Part 1 of 9
Here is the first of a 9 part series on Malignant…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes