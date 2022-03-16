Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.46 - Cancer Monologue and Lecture #5 from VP's Class on How to Appraise Medical Literature
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4.46 - Cancer Monologue and Lecture #5 from VP's Class on How to Appraise Medical Literature

This is a brief monologue with Dr. Timothee Olivi…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This is a brief monologue with Dr. Timothee Olivier, and the audio from a class I taught on RCTs-- when are they needed in biomedicine

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