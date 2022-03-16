This is a brief monologue with Dr. Timothee Olivier, and the audio from a class I taught on RCTs-- when are they needed in biomedicine
4.46 - Cancer Monologue and Lecture #5 from VP's Class on How to Appraise Medical Literature
This is a brief monologue with Dr. Timothee Olivi…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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