In this book club we discuss Chapters 2 and 3 of Malignant, covering Surrogates and their role in Oncology
4.47 Malignant Book Club w/ Dr. Olivier Part 2 of 9
In this book club we discuss Chapters 2 and 3 of …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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