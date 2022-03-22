Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.47 Malignant Book Club w/ Dr. Olivier Part 2 of 9
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4.47 Malignant Book Club w/ Dr. Olivier Part 2 of 9

In this book club we discuss Chapters 2 and 3 of …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this book club we discuss Chapters 2 and 3 of Malignant, covering Surrogates and their role in Oncology

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