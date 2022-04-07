Pragmatic vs Ideal, Surrogate vs. Hard Endpoints; Time it takes; Ethics; Control arms; Purpose; I cover it all here.
4.48 - The Truth About RCTs In Cancer Medicine
Pragmatic vs Ideal, Surrogate vs. Hard Endpoints;…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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