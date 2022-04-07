Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.48 - The Truth About RCTs In Cancer Medicine
0:00
-34:39

4.48 - The Truth About RCTs In Cancer Medicine

Pragmatic vs Ideal, Surrogate vs. Hard Endpoints;…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Pragmatic vs Ideal, Surrogate vs. Hard Endpoints; Time it takes; Ethics; Control arms; Purpose; I cover it all here.

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