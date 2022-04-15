Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.49 - Malignant Book Club Part 3 Audio
0:00
-44:12

4.49 - Malignant Book Club Part 3 Audio

Timothee Olivier joins me for the 3rd of 9 parts …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Timothee Olivier joins me for the 3rd of 9 parts of the Malignant book club - this covers all of Oncology

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