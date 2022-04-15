Timothee Olivier joins me for the 3rd of 9 parts of the Malignant book club - this covers all of Oncology
4.49 - Malignant Book Club Part 3 Audio
Timothee Olivier joins me for the 3rd of 9 parts …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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