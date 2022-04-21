Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.50 - Ivosidenib & Aza vs Aza, the AGILE, 6 huge problems; Journal club
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4.50 - Ivosidenib & Aza vs Aza, the AGILE, 6 huge problems; Journal club

I perform an analysis of the AGILE trial that cam…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I perform an analysis of the AGILE trial that came out in NEJM today; I find 6 huge problems. Follow PS on twitter; and write to us to let us know what you think

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