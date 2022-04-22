Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.51 - Vinay Prasad is Interviewed by Kristina Jenei About Academic Medicine
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4.51 - Vinay Prasad is Interviewed by Kristina Jenei About Academic Medicine

Kristina Jenei becomes the 4th guest host and fli…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Kristina Jenei becomes the 4th guest host and flips the tables on me, interviewing me about academic medicine and more...

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