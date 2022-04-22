Kristina Jenei becomes the 4th guest host and flips the tables on me, interviewing me about academic medicine and more...
4.51 - Vinay Prasad is Interviewed by Kristina Jenei About Academic Medicine
Kristina Jenei becomes the 4th guest host and fli…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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