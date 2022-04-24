Listen in as I give an unscripted lecture to a general audience about COVID-19; What we got right and wrong these last 2+ years.
4.52 Vinay Prasad Gives a Lecture on COVID19 to a General Audience
Listen in as I give an unscripted lecture to a ge…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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