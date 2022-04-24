Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.52 Vinay Prasad Gives a Lecture on COVID19 to a General Audience
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4.52 Vinay Prasad Gives a Lecture on COVID19 to a General Audience

Listen in as I give an unscripted lecture to a ge…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Listen in as I give an unscripted lecture to a general audience about COVID-19; What we got right and wrong these last 2+ years.

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