A brilliant talk by one of the most brilliant scientists alive; JPAI lectures VKPrasad lab on all things COVID19; When does the pandemic end? What are the lessons?
4.53 John Ioannidis lectures the VKPrasad Lab about COVID19
A brilliant talk by one of the most brilliant sci…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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