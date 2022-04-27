Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.53 John Ioannidis lectures the VKPrasad Lab about COVID19
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4.53 John Ioannidis lectures the VKPrasad Lab about COVID19

A brilliant talk by one of the most brilliant sci…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

A brilliant talk by one of the most brilliant scientists alive; JPAI lectures VKPrasad lab on all things COVID19; When does the pandemic end? What are the lessons?

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