I talk to UCSF Professor Eric Collison about his lab, grant writing, the physician scientist life, cancer, and a doctors duty.
4.54 - Eric Collisson Professor, GI Oncologist, Physician Scientist
I talk to UCSF Professor Eric Collison about his …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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