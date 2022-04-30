Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.54 - Eric Collisson Professor, GI Oncologist, Physician Scientist
0:00
-54:30

4.54 - Eric Collisson Professor, GI Oncologist, Physician Scientist

I talk to UCSF Professor Eric Collison about his …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I talk to UCSF Professor Eric Collison about his lab, grant writing, the physician scientist life, cancer, and a doctors duty.

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