Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.55 - Compilation Of Recent Covid Monologues
0:00
-1:12:50

4.55 - Compilation Of Recent Covid Monologues

This is a compilation of the last week and half o…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This is a compilation of the last week and half of monologues by VP on his Youtube Channel about COVID19 policy

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