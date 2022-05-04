Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.56 - Fifth Installment of the brilliant Zeb Jamrozik
0:00
-1:24:25

4.56 - Fifth Installment of the brilliant Zeb Jamrozik

ID ethicist, and brilliant COVID19 commenter
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

ID ethicist, and brilliant COVID19 commenter

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