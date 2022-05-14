I am joined by Manni Mohyuddin to talk about How I treat frontline transplant eligible myeloma. Vinay Prasad makes the case the entire field of myeloma is corrupt and broken.
4.58 - Myeloma is a broken field - New BLOOD Paper!
I am joined by Manni Mohyuddin to talk about How …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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