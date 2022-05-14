Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.58 - Myeloma is a broken field - New BLOOD Paper!
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4.58 - Myeloma is a broken field - New BLOOD Paper!

I am joined by Manni Mohyuddin to talk about How …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I am joined by Manni Mohyuddin to talk about How I treat frontline transplant eligible myeloma. Vinay Prasad makes the case the entire field of myeloma is corrupt and broken.

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