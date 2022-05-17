Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.59 - How to be a better reader of case control studies
0:00
-18:53

4.59 - How to be a better reader of case control studies

In this episode I dissect a test negative case co…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

In this episode I dissect a test negative case control trial; I talk about a famous pancreas cancer study and I revisit the failure of Myeloma trialists

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