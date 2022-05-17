In this episode I dissect a test negative case control trial; I talk about a famous pancreas cancer study and I revisit the failure of Myeloma trialists
4.59 - How to be a better reader of case control studies
In this episode I dissect a test negative case co…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes