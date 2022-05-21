I get back to my roots; I explain surrogate validation and a new JCO paper from the FDA authors on EFS and OS in AML. You won't want to miss it
4.60 - NEW JCO paper - AML, EFS, CR, CRi, and Surrogate validation - FDA & Methods
I get back to my roots; I explain surrogate valid…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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