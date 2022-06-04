Continuous vs. Fixed, 3 vs 2, PFS is the primary endpoint No OS Bad crossover Lots to discuss here I will be covering all the major ASCO papers on @PlenarySession Subscribe to my substack https://vinayprasadmdmph.substack.com/
4.62 - SHINE - Ibrutinib BR vs BR; Limitations to the trial
Continuous vs. Fixed, 3 vs 2, PFS is the primary …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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