Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.62 - SHINE - Ibrutinib BR vs BR; Limitations to the trial
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-18:01

4.62 - SHINE - Ibrutinib BR vs BR; Limitations to the trial

Continuous vs. Fixed, 3 vs 2, PFS is the primary …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Continuous vs. Fixed, 3 vs 2, PFS is the primary endpoint No OS Bad crossover Lots to discuss here I will be covering all the major ASCO papers on @PlenarySession Subscribe to my substack https://vinayprasadmdmph.substack.com/

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