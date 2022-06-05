Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.63 - ASCO22 - DYNAMIC - Can CT DNA Allow us to Give Less Chemo in Stage II Colon Cancer
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4.63 - ASCO22 - DYNAMIC - Can CT DNA Allow us to Give Less Chemo in Stage II Colon Cancer

The second paper from #ASCO2022 #ASCO22 that I br…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

The second paper from #ASCO2022 #ASCO22 that I break down This is one of the most technical papers I breakdown on the channel CT DNA used to omit chemo in Stage II colon cancer Read the book Malignant if you learn from this Watch the YouTube Figures https://youtu.be/QxOBIi7I2BU

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