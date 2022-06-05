The second paper from #ASCO2022 #ASCO22 that I break down This is one of the most technical papers I breakdown on the channel CT DNA used to omit chemo in Stage II colon cancer Read the book Malignant if you learn from this Watch the YouTube Figures https://youtu.be/QxOBIi7I2BU
4.63 - ASCO22 - DYNAMIC - Can CT DNA Allow us to Give Less Chemo in Stage II Colon Cancer
The second paper from #ASCO2022 #ASCO22 that I br…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes