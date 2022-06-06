I break down Richardson, et al. NEJM DETERMINATION Transplanters are determined to keep going, should they be? Watch the videos b/c I have lots of great visuals My ASCO Coverage continues
4.64 - DETERMINATION - Should we still use transplant Myeloma?
I break down Richardson, et al. NEJM DETERMINATIO…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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