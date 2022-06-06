Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.64 - DETERMINATION - Should we still use transplant Myeloma?
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4.64 - DETERMINATION - Should we still use transplant Myeloma?

I break down Richardson, et al. NEJM DETERMINATIO…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

I break down Richardson, et al. NEJM DETERMINATION Transplanters are determined to keep going, should they be? Watch the videos b/c I have lots of great visuals My ASCO Coverage continues

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