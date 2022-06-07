My take on the standing ovation for DESTINY Breast 04 Traztuzumab Deruxtecan vs. Investigator choice after endocrine therapy and 1 or 2 chemotherapies for HER2 low
4.65 DESTINY BREAST 04 - A complex trial to deconstruct
My take on the standing ovation for DESTINY Breas…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes