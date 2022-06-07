Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
4.65 DESTINY BREAST 04 - A complex trial to deconstruct
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4.65 DESTINY BREAST 04 - A complex trial to deconstruct

My take on the standing ovation for DESTINY Breas…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

My take on the standing ovation for DESTINY Breast 04 Traztuzumab Deruxtecan vs. Investigator choice after endocrine therapy and 1 or 2 chemotherapies for HER2 low

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